Court to sentence security guard tomorrow

Update: 4:36PM A SECURITY guard will know his fate tomorrow at the High Court in Suva.

Isikeli Naqau, 26, of Kadavu will be sentenced tomorrow before Justice Salesi Temo after he was convicted of a count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs last year.

Between October and December in 2015, Naqau had unlawfylly cultivated 321 plants of cannabis sativa weighing 6.9 kilograms at Nakasaleka Village in Kadavu.

He told the court that he was subjected to peer pressure.

He also promised not to reoffend saying he was remorseful for his action.