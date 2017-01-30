Fiji Time: 4:44 PM on Monday 30 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Landowning units consult investment opportunities

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 4:19PM THE three landowning units (LOUs) of Nalutu, Noro and Naicobo in Nawailevu have entered into consultation with investment institutions to map out better investment opportunities from royalties they receive from bauxite mining carried out on their land.

Ministry of Lands deputy secretary Malakai Nalawa said awareness sessions were presented to the landowning units by the Fiji National Provident Fund, Unit Trust Fiji and the Fijian Holdings during a LOU annual consultation workshop.

Mr Nalawa said the Reserve Bank of Fiji would soon be involved and engaged in a presentation to the landowning units during the 2017 financial year. 

"Assistance has been rendered to LOU on all scopes of investments available before we map out and tailor make the best investment opportunity viable for their purpose," he said. 

"It is through the agreed investment prospect that the future generations will be individually distributed with the dividends on a regular basis."

Mr Nalawa said the recipient of the future generation funds are the young members of the respective landowning units who were registered in the Register of Native Land Owners or Vola ni Kawa Bula. 

The Land Bank Unit of the Ministry of Lands had set aside $600,000 from mining royalties for future generations of the three LOUs.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 56.624653.6246
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. White House visit for Rabuka
  2. Bed shortage at hostel
  3. Shutdown
  4. Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans
  5. Silver finish
  6. Ministry clears the air on books
  7. Lack of builders
  8. Samoan students lucky to be in Fiji
  9. Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner
  10. Digital literacy program

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  4. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  8. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  9. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)
  10. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)