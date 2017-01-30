Landowning units consult investment opportunities

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:19PM THE three landowning units (LOUs) of Nalutu, Noro and Naicobo in Nawailevu have entered into consultation with investment institutions to map out better investment opportunities from royalties they receive from bauxite mining carried out on their land.

Ministry of Lands deputy secretary Malakai Nalawa said awareness sessions were presented to the landowning units by the Fiji National Provident Fund, Unit Trust Fiji and the Fijian Holdings during a LOU annual consultation workshop.

Mr Nalawa said the Reserve Bank of Fiji would soon be involved and engaged in a presentation to the landowning units during the 2017 financial year.

"Assistance has been rendered to LOU on all scopes of investments available before we map out and tailor make the best investment opportunity viable for their purpose," he said.

"It is through the agreed investment prospect that the future generations will be individually distributed with the dividends on a regular basis."

Mr Nalawa said the recipient of the future generation funds are the young members of the respective landowning units who were registered in the Register of Native Land Owners or Vola ni Kawa Bula.

The Land Bank Unit of the Ministry of Lands had set aside $600,000 from mining royalties for future generations of the three LOUs.