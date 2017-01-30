CCF welcomes Auditor General's appointment

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:56PM THE appointment of Ajay Nand as Fiji's new Auditor General has been welcomed by the Citizens' Constitutional Forum (CCF).

A statement by CCF reported that it looked forward to working with the Auditor General in tabling the Auditor General?s Report in Parliament from 2014 until last year.

"Through our Open Budget Survey, CCF has established that the Office of the Auditor General have published the audit reports only up to 2013," it stated.

"On the other hand, the Parliament of Fiji website has published the Auditor General?s Report of Government commercial companies, statutory authorities and municipal councils.

"It is the constitutional rights of every Fijian to know whether public sector agencies have used public funds for the purposes they have been appropriated and in accordance with legislation and financial management regulations or whether there have been cases of mismanagement or ineptitude that has to be addressed."

Mr Nand, the former Manager Internal Audit at the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), was appointed earlier this month as Fiji's Auditor General.