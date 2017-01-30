ATH announces new directors

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:44PM AMALGAMATED Telecom Holdings Ltd (ATH) has today announced the appointment of the following three directors to the board of its local subsidiaries - Telecom Fiji Ltd (TFL) and Fiji International Telecommunications Ltd (FINTEL).

Umarji Musa has been appointed chairman of TFL replacing Tom Ricketts.

Sanjay Lal Kaba has been appointed director of TFL; and Naibuka Uluilakeba Saune as a director of FINTEL.

The South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) market announcement stated the appointments became effective today.

The announcement stated that the ATH Group of Companies include TFL, FINTEL, Vodafone Fiji Ltd, Fiji Directories Ltd, Datec (Fiji) Ltd, ATH Kiribati Ltd and its subsidiary Datec Australia Pty Ltd.