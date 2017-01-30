Speaker commends WAF team

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF Engineer of the Year winner Joeli Naiula receives his award from Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni at the awards event. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:33PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has sustainably rebuilt our water and wastewater services in the country for the last six years and this is a testimony to the tenacity of its team.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni stressed this point while officiating at the WAF?s Excellence Awards Night at the weekend.

"Through the commitment and enormous efforts to achieve one objective, WAF has been able to provide clean and consistent drinking water to its customers 24 hours a day and seven days a week," Dr Luveni said.

"I understand that WAF was challenged by inheriting an aged reticulation system to satisfy the high demand from an increasing consumer population with limited resources and technical and engineering skills, but amongst all these challenges, it has continued to prove its commitment and dedication towards an improved service delivery."

She also commended WAF for introducing the 'Water Champion' program as a platform to create more awareness to its customers about its overall operations throughout Fiji.

"Though a few will be receiving awards, you all need to know that each and every one of you is an important part of WAF. We acknowledge your contribution to the services provided to our water champions throughout the years."