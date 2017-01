/ Front page / News

Update: 3:21PM REWA, the winner of the Vodafone Southern Division Women's League, will take on Lami on Saturday.

Assistant coach Naomi Waqanidrola said they had started their preparation towards the national meet Champion versus Champion next month.

The national competition is scheduled to be played on the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa.

In the other matches on Satuday, Tailevu Naitasiri will play Nasinu while Navua takes on Suva.