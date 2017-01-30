NFU: FSC must be realistic and transparent

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:18PM THE National Farmers Union says the Fiji Sugar Corporation needs to be realistic and more open and transparent if it hopes to engage with growers to take the industry forward.

NFU's Mahendra Chaudhry said he hoped the new CEO, Graham Clark, would be open to discussions with all industry stakeholders including the NFU.

Speaking to farmers at Qalito in Lautoka last Wednesday, Mr Clark said he firmly believed in engaging with growers.

However, he said it would have to be done in an orderly manner and not haphazardly.

FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan has also assured growers that under its new leadership, the miller would work more closely with farmers.