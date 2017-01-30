Fiji Time: 4:45 PM on Monday 30 January

Ba to play Suva in first league match

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 3:15PM DEFENDING champions of the Vodafone Premier League Ba will play Suva in their first national league match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

The Men in Black will test Suva which is under new coach Nathan Shivam and new president Ritesh Pratap.

In other matches, Lautoka travels to Vanua Levu to play Labasa on Saturday at 1.30pm and then takes on Dreketi next day at 3pm, while Rewa will host Nadi at Ratu Cakoabu Park in Nausori at the same time.

The Suva versus Ba match kicks off at 3pm.








