Buses strengthen university campaign

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 3:00PM THE Classic buses company from Lautoka have approved an extra company bus to carry the full University of Fiji (UniFiji) signage.

Company executive director Finance Ravineet Sami said initially, there were supposed to be four buses with UniFiji signage, which had been increased.

He said this would play as an added advantage for the university and boost its marketing.

"Since we are doing vigorous marketing for the university, our public appearance is very important and the more publicity we do, the better it would be for the university," Mr Sami said.

Meanwhile, UniFiji acting vice-chancellor Associate Professor Dr Wahab Ali acknowledged the bus company for undertaking such a powerful and effective advertising campaign. 

"I am certain the advertisements will enable the students and the general public to make connections with the University of Fiji as a quality tertiary education provider in the Western Division," Dr Ali said.








