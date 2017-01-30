Fiji Time: 4:44 PM on Monday 30 January

Koya notes increase in Chinese visitors

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 2:32PM OVER the past seven years, there has been a tenfold increase of Chinese visitors to Fiji from 4087 in 2009 to 40,174 visitors in 2015.

This was revealed by Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya during the Chinese New Year Celebration at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva yesterday.

"Through their resourcefulness and diligence, our Chinese community in Fiji has produced a succession of leaders in business, medicine, education, and a wide range of other sectors," Mr Koya said.

"They have played a substantial role in enhancing Fiji's international standing and contributing to our national life."

He added the Fiji-China trade and investments relations has grown from strength to strength and will continue to build up on the solid foundation of a growing political, economic, cultural and people to people relations.








