Farmers urged to engage freely with FSC

+ Enlarge this image Sugar Ministry PS Yogesh Karan during a recent meeting with farmers in Tavua. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:17PM SUGAR Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan has urged farmers to engage freely with the Fiji Sugar Corporation's new management team once lines of communication were firmly established.

"We are doing everything within our power to make cane planting as attractive as possible for farmers," Mr Karan said.

"We have a $13.6million cane planting grant to help them develop their farms, we have a new FSC chair in Vishnu Mohan, CEO in Graham Clark and chief operating officer in Navin Chandra.

"We are working very hard to establish the best possible environment for farmers and the industry.

"The incentives from Government will continue and with the assistance of FSC, Sugar Cane Growers Council and Sugar Industry Tribunal, we will ensure farmers are assisted wherever and whenever possible.

"We, as Government, want the farmers assisted so they produce more, so that we can crush more and the country can earn more.

"It's as simple as that."