Update: 2:05PM POLICE have not completed investigations into the alleged rape of a prison inmate in Labasa last year.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this saying the team was still working on information received as part of the investigation.

She said the file had not been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution's office.

The inmate was allegedly raped by a Correction's officer last year while being detained at the Vaturekuka Centre.