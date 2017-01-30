Court finds Police officer guilty for rape

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:57PM A POLICE officer has been found guilty and convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl at a police compound in Suva on January 22 last year.

The 42-year-old man appeared before Justice Vinsent Perera at the High Court in Suva moments ago.

The officer was found guilty and convicted of three counts of rape.

Justice Perera overturned the assessors opinion of a not guilty opinion to the charge of sexual assault and convicted him instead.

In his judgment, Justice Perera said he found the accused's alibi evidence unreliable.

He also said the defence's submission that the complainant's evidence were inconsistent was insignificant.

Justice Perera said he found the three counts of rape proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The police officer will reappear in court later this afternoon for sentencing submissions.