Kinoya Road still closed; reopening extended

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 12:43PM MOTORISTS and members of the traveling public are advised that the Kinoya Road is still closed to traffic at the Kaudamu junction.

The Fiji Roads Authority had anticipated the opening of the road last week but a further discovery of soil washout beneath the road earlier this month required an extension.

The FRA immediately restricted vehicle movement over the surface of this portion of the road until the maintenance crew effected repairs.

FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they had completed the site assessments together with the designs and the contractors would mobilise to site as early as tomorrow.

"The road was initially scheduled to reopen on January 28 however there has been a delay due to the underground water and other utility services that requires careful control of the earthworks and reinstatement," Mr Hutchinson said in a statement.

FRA general manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said this was a difficult repair to carry out because of the continuous flow of water through the culvert that was required for upstream property drainage.

All motorists are asked to use Vesivesi Road and nearby alternative routes in the area for the time being.

For our earlier report: http://newcloudfto.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=385111








