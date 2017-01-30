Fiji Time: 4:44 PM on Monday 30 January

Nanuku named in South Pacific top 25 hotels

TIMOCI VULA
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 12:30PM ALL-villa boutique resort Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji has been recognised among the top 25 hotels, both large and small, in the South Pacific for its luxury and service elements.

The Pacific Harbour-based resort received the much coveted TripAdvisor 'Travelers Choice' award - based on reviews and opinions received from literally millions of international travelers.

The award builds on a TripAdvisor 'Certificate of Excellence for Superior Service', which the resort received last year.

Resort director of Sales and Marketing Shashita Nand paid tribute to the Nanuku team's effort saying after client recognition, industry acknowledgement was highly appreciated.

"We are extremely honoured to have received this accolade.  Being recognised as one of the top 25 hotels in the South Pacific is a huge recognition when you take into account the number of luxury resorts and properties in the region these days," Ms Nand said.

The resort is again in the running to win a much sought-after 'Best Dining Experience' title at this year's Fiji Excellence in Tourism awards for the second time, having won the prestigious award last year.








