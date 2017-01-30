Aggravated robbery tops Police priority

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police investigators are relentless in the pursuit of those involved ion aggravated robbery. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:09PM AGGRAVATED robbery is an area of priority for the Fiji Police Force.

And Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has reiterated that their investigators were relentless in the pursuit of those involved.

The comments followed another arrest of an aggravated robbery suspect.

This time, that of a 28-year-old man who is alleged to have assaulted and robbed a taxi driver.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man allegedly hired the taxi before robbing him of cash and other items valued at over $1000.

The man will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates court today.