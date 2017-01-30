Samoan students lucky to be in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The group of Samoan students at the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day at the Laucala campus in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 11:50AM TWENTY five Samoan students were today among many other students who were part of the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day.

These first year students are sponsored by the Australian government through AusAid.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Victoria Faletutulu said the orientation program helped them a lot because most of them were first time travelers abroad.

"Back home, we don't have many choices to choose from after leaving high school and the foundation program offered at the Samoa National University," Ms Faletutulu said.

"To be here in USP, we're lucky because there is a wide variety of programs to chose from."

The USP orientation day will be held for a week.