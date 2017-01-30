Fiji Time: 4:44 PM on Monday 30 January

Samoan students lucky to be in Fiji

MERE NALEBA
Monday, January 30, 2017

Update: 11:50AM TWENTY five Samoan students were today among many other students who were part of the University of the South Pacific Orientation Day.

These first year students are sponsored by the Australian government through AusAid.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Victoria Faletutulu said the orientation program helped them a lot because most of them were first time travelers abroad.

"Back home, we don't have many choices to choose from after leaving high school and the foundation program offered at the Samoa National University," Ms Faletutulu said.

"To be here in USP, we're lucky because there is a wide variety of programs to chose from."

The USP orientation day will be held for a week.








