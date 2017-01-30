Robbery suspect to front court

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: FT File

Update: 11:29AM A MAN who allegedly tied up a security guard before allegedly stealing cash and items last December will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 25-year-old man of Nadonumai was charged with aggravated robbery.

She said the incident occurred inside a company complex located in Manoca, Nausori.

"A team of investigators from the Eastern Division had been tirelessly pursuing several leads, eventually leading to the arrest of the accused," Ms Naisoro said.