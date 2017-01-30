Bail extended in Fiji Times case

Update: 11:04AM BAIL has been extended for three senior officials of The Fiji Times and a letter writer.
The Fiji Times general manager and publisher, Hank Arts is charged alongside Nai
Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief, Fred Wesley, the
Fiji Times Limited and Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal
antagonism in relation to an article published by the Fiji Times in its
supplemental iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai on April 27 last year.
The four appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in
Suva this morning.
It is alleged that Mr Waqabaca, Mr Ravula, Mr Wesley, Mr Arts and the Fiji
Times Ltd made, or caused to be published, a statement in the iTaukei language
Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism
of the Muslim community
The matter this morning was for the filing of voire dire grounds by Mr
Waqabaca however his lawyer, Aman
Ravindra Singh did not make any appearance for the accused in court.
The court heard Mr Singh was engaged in another hearing.
Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney also informed the
court that this has been the third occasion that Mr Singh has failed to file
their voir dire grounds.
The four will reappear in court next Tuesday to check on the voir dire
grounds.