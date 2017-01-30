Enhancing trade in the Pacific

/ Front page / News

The EU in partnership with the Pacific Islands Private Sector Organisation (PIPSO) and Overcoming Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) program is determined to enhance trade capacities and support regional economic integration in the Pacific.

This was shared by the EU ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs while opening a workshop on the project "Enhance Trade Capacities of Pacific Agribusiness and Improve Access to International Markets' Workshop" in Suva last week.

Mr Jacobs said enhancing trade capacities in the Pacific was essential as it promoted economic growth and provided sustainable livelihoods for the people of the region.

"The Pacific private sector faces great challenges, such as limited economies of scale and high transportation costs, however, it also has great potential," he said.

"The Pacific has great products to offer from the land and the sea, it has expertise in innovative and traditional design as well as a beautiful environment which presents a great potential for further tourism development."

TBT project team leader, Marta Bentancur Servetti said that 20 quality specialists had been trained on hazard analysis critical control points (HACCP) and GLOBAL good agricultural practices (GAP) which will move the 15 agro-food companies in Fiji and Tonga closer towards certification.

PIPSO chief executive officer, Mereia Volavola said one of the four strategic areas for PIPSO was to concentrate on assisting Pacific businesses to enhance their business competitiveness and growth.

"For PIPSO, this work has been a crucial area needing support — Pacific businesses are reaching out for greater support, technical and otherwise, to enhance their capacities in food safety and associated standards," said Mr Volavola said.