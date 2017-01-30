/ Front page / News

A MYSTERY Fiji medal sold at auction in New Zealand has baffled it's buyer who says he cannot find its origins despite discussions with Fiji experts.

The medal — purchased by Graham Freeman in August last year — has the Fiji coat of arms and the words Fiji Victory Celebration 1946 minted on it.

The bronze medal is 28 mm in diameter and the reverse is blank.

Speaking from New Zealand Mr Graham said the person he purchased the medal from did not have any information of its origins and he was very interested to see if there were others like it.

"It was something that the seller had never come across before and in that sense he thought it was unique," Mr Graham said.

He said he had spoken with local experts who had told him the medal may have been minted privately as opposed to by a Government commission.

"The lettering on the outside is still nice and sharp but there is not much detail on the coat of arms and my initial thought was that this may have been something given to schoolchildren."

He said there were also other theories that the medal may have been given to Fijian soldiers who took part in the World War II Victory Parade in England however, Mr Freeman said he suspected this may not be so.

Fiji Museum registrar Sela Rayawa confirmed it was the first time to see such a medal and had not come across any similar medals at the Fiji Museum.