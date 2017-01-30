Training centre to upskill tourism workers

/ Front page / News

A NEW training centre will be established in Namaka, Nadi, this year to help workers in the tourism sector gain additional skills and qualifications.

The project is being undertaken by the University of the South Pacific's (USP) Pacific Technical and Further Education (TAFE) centre.

Pacific TAFE director Hasmukh Lal said the Nadi training centre was borne as a result of the market demand.

"We know that Nadi and the Coral Coast area have got a high level of activities in terms of tourism and there are a lot of resorts and hotels in these areas," he said.

"If we ask employers to send their staff to Suva for training, it'll be difficult so for us — as a training provider — to be more responsive to the skills demand in Fiji, we are establishing this training kitchen and restaurant."

A major focus of the centre would be to target the upskilling of existing staff employed in various hotels and resorts.

This would also extend to new students aiming to build their career into the tourism and hospitality industry.

"We have been receiving a lot of calls from the West as to when we are going to introduce the training to their doorsteps and now the opportunity is there for them to make use of this centre to further upgrade themselves with the qualifications.

"Once you have the qualifications there will be a competent workforce in the tourism industry, which will contribute towards the exceptional service provided to visitors."

The establishment of the centre would be finished by mid-April, however, Mr Lal said the theory component of courses would begin from March 6.

The practical assignments would begin once the centre opens.

"We are currently admitting students in the three new programs we are going to offer in Nadi."

The programs on offer are Certificate III and IV in commercial cookery, Certificate IV in hospitality operations and Certificate III in patisserie.