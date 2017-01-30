Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Monday 30 January

Farmers urged to keep their copra estates

Luke Rawalai
Monday, January 30, 2017

COPRA farmers and owners of copra estates in Vanua Levu and around the country have been encouraged to continue farming the crop given its promising prospects.

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu urged farmers to practise coconut-based farming systems instead of practising mono-cropping.

Mr Seruiratu said mono-cropping was an age old practise which did not fare well in an age where a product was expected to generate revenue and contribute to farmers' livelihood.

"I have given farmers some advice and I call on them to maintain their copra plantations and estates," he said.

"There are huge potentials in the commodity out there now, but all that farmers need to change is their farming systems.

"They need to change to coconut based farming system as most of them have been mono-cropping in the past."

Mr Seruiratu said farming in this age was aimed at raking in the maximum revenue, adding it was a business.

"Farming is a business and they need to maximise their return from the limited space of land they have leased," he said.

"By doing so, farmers get a chance to spread the risks to their farms but they need to diversify address risks such as natural disasters."








