Police training

TWENTY-SIX officers of the Fiji Police Force completed the Personal Crime Investigators Course on sexual offences and crimes against women and children at the Academy in Nasova, Suva last week.

Acting chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Semisi Bokadi, who officiated at the closing, said the officers were frontline enforcers who had the power to make a difference.

"Every year there are statistics on sexual crimes, domestic violence, and other serious crimes against women and children. We should never see these statistics as numbers only as they are evidence of the suffering of our own people and at times they are by the people victims look up to for protection, love and a happy life," he said.

"This is not only a required duty, it is a noble task which requires dedication, sincerity, hard work and discipline in your investigation process.

"The entire judicial and enforcement machinery have formed a united front to ensure that perpetrators are taken to task. With your training, you have sufficient skills and knowledge at your disposal to investigate, detect and prosecute personal crime offenders while bringing relief and peace to the victim".

Mr Bokadi said the two-week course had been redesigned to upskill officers who would head investigations involving personal crimes and was done in accordance with relevant legislative provisions and administrative guidelines in criminal justice.

Sixteen of the participants were women, taking into consideration the needs of the victims, ACP Bokadi added.