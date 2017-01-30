FLP sets mission

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the Fiji Labour Party have endorsed the party's initiative to forge a grand alliance of opposition and begin identifying suitable candidates to contest the 2018 General Election.

After a meeting of FLP management board at the Colonial Plaza in Nadi on Saturday, party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry in a statement, said identifying candidates would help them initiate work in their respective constituencies.

He added it was important to see a change for those at the helm of Government after next year's election.

"People were suffering under its anti-social policies which were too focused on catering to the interests of the elite sectors of society and penalised the ordinary workers and their families," he claimed in the statement.

"Everywhere I go, people are complaining about the high cost of living — prices of basic food items, the cost of everyday consumer goods, essential medicines have all escalated under the government's anti-people policies.

"Workers are no longer receiving the cost of living allowances to compensate them for increasing costs.

"To make matters worse, it was levying dozens of hidden taxes which put a greater burden on ordinary consumers," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said the falling value of the Fijian dollar with regard to its trading partners was making imports too expensive in a country largely dependent on imports for food, medicine and other basic needs.

"The FF (FijiFirst) government has failed to deliver. It is shocking that virtually a year after Cyclone Winston 3000 families are still surviving in tents and some 300 schools are still awaiting basic repairs," Mr Chaudhry said.

"The people of Fiji have had enough. They want a change.

"They want a government responsive to their needs. As leaders it is our duty to adopt the best strategies to facilitate that change.

"That is Fiji Labour Party's mission for 2018."