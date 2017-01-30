Police question robbery suspects

/ Front page / News

TWO men were arrested by the Police Southern Division Taskforce for their alleged involvement in two separate aggravated robbery cases over the weekend.

In a statement released yesterday, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old were involved in two different alleged robberies.

The 28-year-old man is being questioned for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 52-year-old taxidriver in Tacirua, Nasinu last Saturday. The suspect is alleged to have hired the taxi and robbed the driver of cash and other items valued more than $1000.

In the second incident, a 31-year-old fisherman has been charged with aggravated burglary for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 70-year-old man.

Ms Naisoro also highlighted as the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho had earlier stated that taskforce teams had been set up across the four policing divisions and cases of aggravated robberies was an area of priority and investigators were relentless in the pursuit of those involved.