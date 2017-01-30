NFP leader publicly acknowledges outgoing president

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image National Federation Party lautoka Branch President Frederick Work attend the Party's Nadi Branch meeting on Friday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

NATIONAL Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad has publicly acknowledged outgoing president Roko Tupou Draunidalo's contributions to the party and maintains her suspension was unjustified.

Prof Prasad made the statement at the party's west branch meeting in Nadi last week Friday.

Roko Tupou was suspended from Parliament in June last year on the grounds of labelling Education Minister Mahendra Reddy an "idiot".

The Parliamentary Privileges Committee unanimously found that Roko Tupou contravened Standing Order 62 (4) (a) and (d).

Earlier this month, Roko Tupou resigned from both, Parliament and the party.

"This is another new thing in this Parliament and this country is to suspend Members of Parliament by a majority for making comments that is supposedly violating some form of law," he said.

"When she was suspended the International Parliamentary Union of which Fiji is a part of looked at that and the Human Rights Council which is a body that looks after the rights of parliamentarians and said the suspension was totally unjustified, unwarranted and unnecessary and they called on the Speaker to rescind that.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the next session of Parliament.

"She was a good president and was very good in articulating issues of Parliament and we just want to wish her well. Thank you Tupou."