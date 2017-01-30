Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Monday 30 January

No safe crossing

Kalesi Mele
Monday, January 30, 2017

MORE than 40 households in Vutuni, Ba, are concerned about the safety of their children after an Irish crossing used daily was washed away two weeks ago.

Resident, Khalid Ali, said they had issues with the Irish crossing over the past six months and hoped their problems would be resolved soon.

"The third crossing is temporary so they've continuously put gravel each time it washes out and this is an ongoing procedure. The crossing is well and good but the issue here is that in any little rain it washes away and that causes problems for anyone trying to cross. This is the only road people access, there is no other way," said Mr Ali.

Mr Ali said Vutuni was mostly a farming community with about 200 people living in the area.

Farmers were having problems with the transportation of farm produce.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson said they were not aware of the issue.

"We will inspect and find out what the problem is and how we can improve the travel situation in the area, in addition this crossing may be a cane access road crossing, in which case it may not be part of the FRA network and responsibility," he said.








