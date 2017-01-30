Renovation to lift five-star standard

/ Front page / News

THE Shangri-La Fijian Resort and Spa hopes to complete renovations to several of their building blocks and restaurants towards the end of the year.

General manager Francis Lee said their lagoon and five other blocks were under renovation as they work to lift their standards.

"Our direction is really to bring this hotel to the next level and we hope to continue to improve and make our guests happy," he said.

He added interior designs were also expected to change their bid for uniformity.

"Whoever comes here should not just enjoy the rooms but have an overall pleasant experience. We are a well-known brand and want to continue to be one of the major hotels in Fiji.

This October the resort will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.