Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans

+ Enlarge this image Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Matthew Stoeckel (left) present the Fijian Host of the Year 2016 award to Airports Fiji Limited employee Manasa Malani during the awards ceremony in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MANASA Malani, 37, of Nabukadra, Nakorotubu Ra, was overjoyed to receive the 2016 Fiji Host award last Friday and his prize could just be the answer to his honeymoon plans.

The awards is an initiative created by Airports Fiji Ltd in collaboration with the Tourism Industry to reward those who have been exceptional hosts and frontliners at Nadi International Airport.

Mr Malani has been working at AFL for two years and his reward was a two-night stay at Sofitel Resort in Auckland, New Zealand.

His fiancÃ© is a lecturer at Wellington Institute of Technology.

"We're excited about how things will pen," he said.

"In fact we agreed last night that this would be our honeymoon, and plans are progressing for the wedding."

Working as a guest's relations officer, Mr Mr Malani said his work involved dealing with a lot of happy people.

"I initially wanted to be a lawyer and it's a big contrast from that. Lawyers deal with issues and I deal with happy people and I am content with that."

Tourism Fiji CEO Mathew Stoeckel said Malani and many other award recipients were those who captured the attention of visitors.

"The hosts are the determining factor with which a tourist decides whether to return or not to Fiji. It's the warmth and general hospitality that you share with our visitors that contributes to our tourism industry and ensures that we remain known as the happiest place on the planet."