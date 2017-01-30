Resorts to host Chinese fete

/ Front page / News

A CHARTERED flight from China carrying guests for Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa is expected this week as the resort continues with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Holding celebrations to herald in the Chinese New Year last Friday, newly appointed general manager Francis Lee said he hoped the Year of the Rooster would bring good fortune for the resort.

"The year of the Rooster brings good luck prosperity and provides many different signs to many," he said.

"This year is supposed to be a turnaround year for many people around the world. I can only hope that this will bring world peace to everybody and the hotel."

He added more than 260 guests were expected at the resort next week to mark the occasion.

"I think the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association should do this on a yearly basis not just for the Chinese New Year but for other traditionally marked holidays."