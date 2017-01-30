Fiji Time: 10:34 AM on Monday 30 January

North to host convention

Luke Rawalai
Monday, January 30, 2017

MEMBERS of the Then India Valibar (TIV) Sangam in Labasa gathered at the Kshatriya Hall last Saturday to witness the launch of national convention.

Earmarked to be held in the North this year after a lapse of 14 years, the convention is expected to draw about 6000 members of the association from overseas and around the country.

Speaking during the convention, national president Sadasivan Naicker had also appealed to business houses in the North to render their support for the convention as it was expected to bring in business for the commercial sector.

"The convention is expected to rake in approximately $1 million to the economy in the North, considering the number of people that will be attending the week-long convention.

"This year the association has set aside a special budget of for the convention.

"The last convention we had in Labasa was in 2002 and 1996 before that, therefore we are proud to be bringing the convention back to the North."

Mr Naicker said they had to cancel the convention last year because of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"The launching today (Sunday) is good as it puts a face to the convention and helps our organising committee in their preparations, especially for seeking funding and other issues," he said.

The 90th annual convention is scheduled to take place in April this year.








