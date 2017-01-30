$10.2m for capital project

/ Front page / News

THE Then India Valibar (TIV) Sangam plans to use about $10.2 million for its capital projects for the year 2017.

In an interview, their president, Sadasivan Naicker said a total of three capital projects planned to begin this year, mainly in the West.

Mr Naicker said there were other capital projects which the association was planning for the near future.

"The association plans to construct a $4.5m worth cultural centre in Nadi," he said.

"Second on the agenda is the construction of a TIV house or centre in Nadi too within the near future.

"As part of its development, the Nasinu Sangam School plans to construct a $2.5m worth 16 classrooms to the existing building."

Mr Naicker said future plans included the construction of dormitories for their nursing school in Labasa.

"Therefore, the association has big capital projects that it will see be completed for the year 2017," Mr Naicker said.

"These are part of the association's future plans and need not be completed by this year, but if things go to plan then we should have some of this project beginning this year.

"However, we are keen on developing other capital projects that is scheduled for the future."

Mr Naicker said the main focus of the TIV Sangam institution was to promote education and wellbeing.