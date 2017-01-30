Copra miller gives farmers assurance

/ Front page / News

THE Copra Millers Fiji Ltd has assured coconut farmers it will continue buying coconuts from them despite shortfalls in its new virgin coconut oil factory.

Responding to questions from coconut farmers during a talanoa session, hosted by Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu, the company's board chairman, Raj Sharma said they continued to buy coconuts.

Mr Sharma said the new factory was facing teething problems and it was expected to begin normal operations by March.

"The factory was installed by Malaysian specialists and when we implemented the machine two months ago, the productivity of the mill was at 20 litres per day despite its capacity of churning out 200 litres daily," he said.

"After continuous training and improvements to the factory, we have increased productivity to 80 litres daily. The mill can produce a maximum of 160 litres daily."

Mr Sharma said the new factory had the capacity of processing 6000 coconuts daily.

"However, we are looking for machine parts and we have identified some in Labasa where we are planning to purchase these parts from," he said.

"However, at this moment we can assure you all that tests made by the University of the South Pacific and laboratory's in Australia on virgin coconut oil produced in the factory have proved that they are of the highest quality.

"The mill is intent to buy coconuts from coconut farmers and it will not change."

Mr Sharma was replying to questions raised by Savusavu business entrepreneur and chief executive officer of the Savusavu Chamber of Commerce, Karl Smith.