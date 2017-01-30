Lack of builders

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS in Naweni in Cakaudrove have raised their concern on the lack of qualified skilled carpenters to rebuild their homes after it was damaged during the wake of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Village headman, Osea Ragoleya said families in the village had seen the extent of a damage Category 5 cyclone can do, so they wanted their homes built by skilled carpenters to ensure they did not go through the same experience again.

Mr Ragoleya said most homeowners were reluctant to ask carpenters in the village, adding most of them were not skilled.

"We have eight carpenters in the village but they are employed elsewhere and we don't blame them because they need to feed their families," he said.

"The concern with families is that if they have to employ the carpenters, then they need to pay them.

"Therefore, we are asking Government to assist us with the provision of carpenters because most of our families are still struggling to put the remaining bits of their lives following TC Winston."

Naweni villager, Josateki Kavitacagi said he wanted a house that was well grounded after a model of a house was shown to them by a non-governmental organisation that had been carrying out workshops in the village.

The 56-year-old said Government needed to assist families in the village as most of them were still staying in tents and trying to piece things together.

Living with his 81-year-old mother, Mr Kavitacagi said he did not want to see his elderly mother go through the same experience they did during Severe TC Winston.

"After our home of 56 years was demolished to the ground we have been living in a tent and my mother has been living with a relative because of her tender age," he said.

"I feel like TC Winston has driven a wedge through my family."

Questions sent to the Ministry of Economy last week regarding these concerns remain unanswered when this edition went to press.