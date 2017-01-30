Archbishop Chong celebrates silver jubilee

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Archbishop of Peter Loy Chong: Archbishop Peter Loy Chong after his Siver Jubilee celebration mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

MEMBERS of the Catholic Church turned up in large numbers to honour the silver jubilee of Archbishop Peter Loy Chong's service as a priest.

The commemoration took place in conjunction with the Chinese New Year Celebration at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Suva yesterday.

Archbishop Loy Chong said the Silver Jubilee commemorated his 25 years of service.

"Anything that's for development of people, helping people and the community is what gives me meaning and I honestly wouldn't have chosen another career other than this," he said.

"It's something that God has called me for and it is something that meets my aspirations, what I'm interested in."

He also said this was the third year for the Catholic community to celebrate the Chinese New Year and it had been gaining momentum as it built the Catholic identity among the Chinese.

"The Chinese are normally hardworking people and the Catholic Chinese community is something that we've grown since we started bringing together Chinese tradition and Catholic tradition," he added.

He hoped the New Year would bring prosperity for everyone.