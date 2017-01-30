Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Monday 30 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Monday, January 30, 2017

THE problem of heavy traffic during peak hours not a new issue in the Central Eastern Division.

Daily commuters are aware of this and have even rescheduled travel times to escape this frustrating experience.

Here is an observation Beachcomber was informed about.

Wherever there is a queue, there coincidently seems to be an emergency case or two during those times.

It will either be an ambulance conveniently manoeuvering through the queue or a law enforcement vehicle muscling its way through.

The subject around the tanoa is about fake emergency cases being attended to just to beat the traffic.

So how could the average person overcome such situations.

Beachcomber was told that maybe the easiest and quickest way to work was to call the ambulance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64190.6229
JPY 56.624653.6246
GBP 0.38690.3789
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.68030.6473
AUD 0.65000.6250
USD 0.49060.4736

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. White House visit for Rabuka
  2. Shutdown
  3. Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans
  4. Bed shortage at hostel
  5. Ministry clears the air on books
  6. Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner
  7. Lack of builders
  8. Silver finish
  9. Resorts to host Chinese fete
  10. Digital literacy program

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  6. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)