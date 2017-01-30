FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THE problem of heavy traffic during peak hours not a new issue in the Central Eastern Division.

Daily commuters are aware of this and have even rescheduled travel times to escape this frustrating experience.

Here is an observation Beachcomber was informed about.

Wherever there is a queue, there coincidently seems to be an emergency case or two during those times.

It will either be an ambulance conveniently manoeuvering through the queue or a law enforcement vehicle muscling its way through.

The subject around the tanoa is about fake emergency cases being attended to just to beat the traffic.

So how could the average person overcome such situations.

Beachcomber was told that maybe the easiest and quickest way to work was to call the ambulance.