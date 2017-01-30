Fiji Time: 12:34 PM on Monday 30 January

Ministry clears the air on books

Litia Cava
Monday, January 30, 2017

TEXTBOOKS that are not supplied by the Education Ministry must be bought by the individual schools, says Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy stated that a portion of the free education school grant provided by the ministry to the schools also included a component for the purchase of textbooks.

He made this clear after concerns raised by parents on the inclusion of textbooks in their children's book lists.

"There are certain books that we do not write for example novels, storybooks and they should have a book bank where they keep record of the books they purchase and is distributed to students," the minister said.

"These books should be returned to the school."

Parents raised concerns over the lists of books which were given as it also included vernacular textbooks and novel textbooks.

As part of the education program and initiatives, Government has provided $5.5 million in the 2016-2017 National Budget for the printing of textbooks for primary and secondary schools.








