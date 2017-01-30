Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Monday 30 January

Bed shortage at hostel

Litia Cava
Monday, January 30, 2017

EDUCATION Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy has given his assurance that the issue of boarding students at Adi Cakobau School (ACS) sleeping on the floor in their dorms because of shortage of beds would be addressed.

Dr Reddy, said the ministry had to put in place temporary safety measures for students sleeping on the floor, while arrangements were being made for the leftover beds from Queen Victoria School (QVS) to be transferred to the all girls school.

He said: "We were preoccupied with QVS and we are now done with it.

"All the leftover beds from QVS will be pushed to ACS," he said. This year Government has allocated $448.5 million in the 2016-2017 National Budget for the education sector.

There has been a number concerns raised by parents of the all girls school at Sawani that some boarding students were forced to sleep on the floor as there were not enough beds to cater for all boarding students.








