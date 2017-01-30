/ Front page / News

THE Education Ministry's plan to introduce the use of tablets among Year 12 and 13 students this year is before Cabinet, says Education Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy.

In September last year, the minister announced his ministry would introduce the use of tablets to replace textbooks for Year 12 and 13 first.

When questioned during an interview, Dr Reddy responded: "No comments, the matter is with Cabinet, you know the Cabinet rule, anything before the Cabinet, we do not comment," he said.

Dr Reddy had earlier said this planned initiative was part of the ministry's digital literacy program, which would allow students access to news around the world and educational materials on the internet.

Government had allocated $0.8 million in the 2016-2017 budget for digital literacy program, previously known as one learning device per child program.

The program involves the purchase and distribution of laptops and tablets to Year 1 to 8 students in selected schools.