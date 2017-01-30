Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dancers from the Indian Cultural Centre in Suva perfrom an item during the 68th Republic Day of India Reception held at the Suva Civic Center over the weekend. Picture; JONA KONATACI

FIJI and India share a close bond as India had been a committed partner in Fiji's development process, says High Commissioner of India to Fiji.

Mr Vishvas Sapkal made the statement during the reception for the 68th Republic Day of India celebrations at the Suva Civic Centre on Saturday.

He also said the two countries shared an excellent ongoing co-operation in the spheres of agriculture, health, sugar industry, climate change, education, women empowerment, human resource development and culture.

He congratulated the Fijian Government for Fiji's election as President of COP 23 and as a co-chairperson of UN's Oceans Conference.

Also, he reassured that the Indian Government would give all their possible support to fight against climate change.

A short, cultural program depicting various facets of Indian culture was also presented during the event.

President, Jioji Konrote and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama appreciated and lauded the performance of the artists.

More than 100 government officials and eminent members of the community had gathered to commemorate the event.