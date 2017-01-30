Fiji Time: 10:33 AM on Monday 30 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner

Alisi Vucago
Monday, January 30, 2017

FIJI and India share a close bond as India had been a committed partner in Fiji's development process, says High Commissioner of India to Fiji.

Mr Vishvas Sapkal made the statement during the reception for the 68th Republic Day of India celebrations at the Suva Civic Centre on Saturday.

He also said the two countries shared an excellent ongoing co-operation in the spheres of agriculture, health, sugar industry, climate change, education, women empowerment, human resource development and culture.

He congratulated the Fijian Government for Fiji's election as President of COP 23 and as a co-chairperson of UN's Oceans Conference.

Also, he reassured that the Indian Government would give all their possible support to fight against climate change.

A short, cultural program depicting various facets of Indian culture was also presented during the event.

President, Jioji Konrote and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama appreciated and lauded the performance of the artists.

More than 100 government officials and eminent members of the community had gathered to commemorate the event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. White House visit for Rabuka
  2. Shutdown
  3. Prize answer to Malani's honeymoon plans
  4. Bed shortage at hostel
  5. Ministry clears the air on books
  6. Fiji, India share close ties, says high commissioner
  7. Lack of builders
  8. Resorts to host Chinese fete
  9. Silver finish
  10. Digital literacy program

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  3. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  4. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  5. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  6. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  7. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  8. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)
  9. Clark is the new FSC boss Wednesday (25 Jan)
  10. Ravouvou back in the fold Friday (27 Jan)