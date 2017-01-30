White House visit for Rabuka

/ Front page / News

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka is in the US, where he is expected to meet the President Donald Trump.

Party general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi said Mr Rabuka's trip followed an invitation from the White House to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, formally known as the Presidential Prayer Breakfast.

Adi Litia refused to reveal any finer details of the trip, saying she did not know what was on Mr Rabuka's agenda if he met Mr Trump.

However, the general secretary also confirmed that the party leader had other trips planned for the year to the US where he would meet with Fijians to discuss the party's plans ahead of the 2018 general election.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an yearly event held in Washington D.C. on the first Thursday of February each year.

The breakfast is typically attended by about 3500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries.

The National Prayer Breakfast is hosted by members of the United States Congress and is organised on their behalf by The Fellowship Foundation.

Every US president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the annual event.