Archbishop marks 25 years in the cloth

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 6:28PM MEMBERS of the Catholic Community commemorated the Silver Jubilee for Archbishop Peter Loy Chong's 25 years of service as a priest at this morning?s mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

The Archbishop said he appreciated the work that he did helping in the development of people and the community.

"I wouldn't have chosen another career and I don't regret it because this is God's calling for me," he said.

The church also celebrated the Chinese New Year and later today, Sister Angela Cavey's 100th birthday celebration at Saint Joseph's Secondary School.








