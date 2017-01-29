India commits to support Fiji fight climate change

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:00PM FIJI and India have had an excellent ongoing cooperation in the spheres of agriculture, health, sugar industry, SME sector, climate change, education, women empowerment, human resource development and culture.

These were the sentiments shared by India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal at the 68th Republic Day of India reception held at the Civic Centre in Suva last night.

Mr Sapkal assured that the Indian government was committed to supporting Fiji in the fight against climate change.

He also acknowledged the Fijian Government for its election as President of COP-23.

Present at the event were President of Fiji Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and other Government Ministers.