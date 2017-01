/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: FT File

Update: 5:39PM FIJI Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl of Waimalika, Sabeto in Nadi.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the girl was taken to the Namaka Health centre when she was not feeling well and was prescribed medicine and told to return home.

Last Thursday, her mother had noticed her motionless and rushed her to the Nadi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted this week to ascertain the cause of death.