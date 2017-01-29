Brief showers forecast for most places

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:29PM FINE weather apart from some isolated brief showers is forecast for the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the group by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi are afternoon or evening showers elsewhere; and isolated thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening.

Mariners are advised of a forecast of moderate southeast winds, and moderate seas.

The outlook for Monday for Navua, Suva and Nausori, it will be fine apart from brief showers.

For Nadi, Lautoka and Ba, the weather office has also forecast fine weather apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and a few thunderstorms.

For Labasa, fine apart from afternoon or evening showers and few thunderstorms; and brief showers forecast for Savusavu.

For Rotuma, some showers and few thunderstorms with moderate westerly winds and moderate seas.