Fiji Time: 6:19 PM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final

PRAVIN NARAIN
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 5:03PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s booked a spot in the final of the 2017 Wellington 7s after beating high-flying Scotland 19-12 in the first cup semi-final moments ago.

The Gareth Baber-coached side had to struggle in the first half after conceding an early try to George Horne. 

However, Fiji's Kalioni Nasoko equalised in the sixth minute of the match. 

But soon after, Nasoko was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on a Scotland player.

Scotland ran in for another try at the half time mark to Mark Robertson.

Fiji trailed 12-7 at half time.

Fiji's tackling rate was only 62 per cent compared to Scotland's 100 per cent tackles from the players.

Scotland tried their best to strangle Fiji until the final whistle but Fiji became determined and improved on their tackling, which saw Alivereti Veitokani slicing through the Scotland defence to level the scores 12-all before Osea Kolisau kicked conversion to take Fiji into the lead.

Joeli Lutumalagi sealed the game for Fiji with a touch down at the right hand side of the flank.

Fiji last won the Wellington 7s in 2010 when they defeated Samoa 19-14.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wellington 7s: Injury rules Nasilasila out
  2. Wellington 7s: Fiji boots defending champs NZ
  3. Wellington 7s: Fiji's Lutumailagi top try scorer
  4. Nasoko's rise to rugby stardom
  5. Wellington 7s: Impressive Jerry!
  6. Fire destroys home
  7. Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final
  8. Queen visits Fiji exhibition
  9. Control of school grants
  10. Pavilion marks first Chinese arrival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  3. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  4. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  8. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)