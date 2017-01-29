Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jerry Tuwai on the attack against Scotland during the cup semi-finals of the HSBC Wellington 7s . Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 5:03PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s booked a spot in the final of the 2017 Wellington 7s after beating high-flying Scotland 19-12 in the first cup semi-final moments ago.

The Gareth Baber-coached side had to struggle in the first half after conceding an early try to George Horne.

However, Fiji's Kalioni Nasoko equalised in the sixth minute of the match.

But soon after, Nasoko was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on a Scotland player.

Scotland ran in for another try at the half time mark to Mark Robertson.

Fiji trailed 12-7 at half time.

Fiji's tackling rate was only 62 per cent compared to Scotland's 100 per cent tackles from the players.

Scotland tried their best to strangle Fiji until the final whistle but Fiji became determined and improved on their tackling, which saw Alivereti Veitokani slicing through the Scotland defence to level the scores 12-all before Osea Kolisau kicked conversion to take Fiji into the lead.

Joeli Lutumalagi sealed the game for Fiji with a touch down at the right hand side of the flank.

Fiji last won the Wellington 7s in 2010 when they defeated Samoa 19-14.