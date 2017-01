/ Front page / News

Update: 4:47PM A PORTION of the education school grant provided by the Ministry of Education to the schools also include a component for the purchase of textbooks, says Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made this comment following concerns raised by parents on the inclusion of textbooks in their children's book lists.

Government has provided $5.5million in the 2016-2017 National Budget for the printing of textbooks for primary and secondary schools.