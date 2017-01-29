Wellington 7s: Fiji retains NZ line-up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team warming up at the Westpac Stadium before their cup semi-final match against Scotland. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 3:56PM FIJI will retain the same starting seven that defeated New Zealand when it faces Scotland in the cup semi-final.

Head coach Gareth Baber has opted for experience against the unpredictable Scotland team.

Jasa Veremalua will form the forward pack Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Kalioni Nasoko, while skipper Osea Kolinisau will team up with speed merchant Joeli Lutumailagi and playmakers Vatemo Ravouvou and Jerry Tuwai in the backs.

Line-up:

Veremalua, Mocenacagi, Nasoko, Tuwai, Kolinisau, Lutumailagi

Reserves:

Setareki Bituniyata, Alivereti Veitokani, Samisoni Viriviri, Mesulame Kunavula