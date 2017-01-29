Climate change: Fiji fights for other vulnerable nations

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will not rest until vulnerable nations access financial resources needed to adapt to climate change. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:00PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will not rest until vulnerable nations have access to financial resources needed in order to adapt its economies and communities to the reality of climate change.

"We have been a voice for the Pacific, and for every low-lying area of the world vulnerable to the ravages of climate change," Mr Bainimarama said.

"The great task we have of future-proofing our nation against climate catastrophe is due to the actions of the industrialised world, so it is entirely reasonable that those global powers do their part in helping build up our resilience.

"The stakes are too high for us to accept anything less."

The Prime Minister said Government plans to use its presidency at the COP-23 UN climate conference to negotiate and request funding for smaller island nations that are experiencing the effects of climate change.