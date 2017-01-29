Fiji Time: 6:20 PM on Sunday 29 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate change: Fiji fights for other vulnerable nations

LITIA CAVA
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Update: 3:00PM FIJI'S Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will not rest until vulnerable nations have access to financial resources needed in order to adapt its economies and communities to the reality of climate change.

"We have been a voice for the Pacific, and for every low-lying area of the world vulnerable to the ravages of climate change," Mr Bainimarama said.

"The great task we have of future-proofing our nation against climate catastrophe is due to the actions of the industrialised world, so it is entirely reasonable that those global powers do their part in helping build up our resilience. 

"The stakes are too high for us to accept anything less."

The Prime Minister said Government plans to use its presidency at the COP-23 UN climate conference to negotiate and request funding for smaller island nations that are experiencing the effects of climate change.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.430653.4306
GBP 0.38610.3781
EUR 0.45620.4442
NZD 0.67980.6468
AUD 0.65020.6252
USD 0.49000.4730

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Wellington 7s: Injury rules Nasilasila out
  2. Wellington 7s: Fiji boots defending champs NZ
  3. Wellington 7s: Fiji's Lutumailagi top try scorer
  4. Nasoko's rise to rugby stardom
  5. Wellington 7s: Impressive Jerry!
  6. Fire destroys home
  7. Wellington 7s: Fiji books a spot in the final
  8. Queen visits Fiji exhibition
  9. Control of school grants
  10. Pavilion marks first Chinese arrival

Top Stories this Week

  1. Rabuka hits back Tuesday (24 Jan)
  2. Roko Tupou steps down Monday (23 Jan)
  3. Fiji 4 rally Monday (23 Jan)
  4. Fiji 'special' Wednesday (25 Jan)
  5. Vehicle falls into Rewa River Thursday (26 Jan)
  6. Standing ovation Tuesday (24 Jan)
  7. Ministry probes death Friday (27 Jan)
  8. A 10-year wait Wednesday (25 Jan)
  9. Biggest drug trial underway in High court Thursday (26 Jan)
  10. Holy site on a hill Tuesday (24 Jan)